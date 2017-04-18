Snap election 'an excuse to do nothing' - WPP chief Sorrell
The CEO of advertising giant WPP has criticised the decision of Theresa May to call a snap election later this year, saying that it is "just another excuse to do nothing". PM May announced the decision to hold another general election on 8 June on Tuesday, saying that it was the only way to guarantee certainty and security in the aftermath of Brexit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|Wed
|Milley
|29
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Mon
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC