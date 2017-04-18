Snap election 'an excuse to do nothin...

Snap election 'an excuse to do nothing' - WPP chief Sorrell

The CEO of advertising giant WPP has criticised the decision of Theresa May to call a snap election later this year, saying that it is "just another excuse to do nothing". PM May announced the decision to hold another general election on 8 June on Tuesday, saying that it was the only way to guarantee certainty and security in the aftermath of Brexit.

