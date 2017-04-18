Sky profits fall amid rising Premier ...

Sky profits fall amid rising Premier League costs and weaker advertising market

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Sky has said rising costs from screening Premier League football and a "weaker UK advertising market" has dragged on profits. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/sky-profits-fall-amid-rising-premier-league-costs-and-weaker-advertising-market-35638106.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35638105.ece/a0bc2/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-52873f9e-f04c-4745-9417-8aa096808e93_I1.jpg Sky has said rising costs from screening Premier League football and a "weaker UK advertising market" has dragged on profits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) Wed Milley 29
Canada Media Job Openings Mon bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC