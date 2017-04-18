Publicis Groupe Posts -1.2% Organic Growth
Publicis Groupe's Q1 2017 is off to a sluggish start, with organic growth at -1.2% due to weakness in consumer goods advertisers. "Instability continues to prevail in the international environment, causing companies to proceed with great caution despite strong balance sheets," says chairman/CEO Maurice Lvy.
