Publicis expects growth rate "in line with market" in second half

France's Publicis said on Thursday it suffered less than expected in the first quarter from past losses on big U.S. media accounts, prompting it to see a recovery in the second half of this year. The world's third-largest advertising group said its underlying sales dropped by 1.2 percent over the first three months of the year to 2.33 billion euros , beating a Reuters poll of a drop of 1.9 percent.

