Pub being given A 200k refurb that will see "everything but the roof" transformed

The Oak Inn has been taken over by tenants Rob and Tracy Ford who are moving down from Hull to take over the business. Owned by Punch Taverns, the A 200,000 refurbishment will see the pub transformed inside and out when it reopens for business on May 17. It was closed on April 3 and will see "everything but the roof" changed during the works, Mr Ford said.

