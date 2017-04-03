Plea to ad companies to go local
The publisher of the Hereford Times has joined a call for national advertisers to place their trust in local news brands amid concerns over fake news. THE publisher of the Hereford Times has joined a call for national advertisers to place their trust in local news brands amid concerns over fake news.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC