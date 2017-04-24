Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising Company
Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 395 shares during the period.
