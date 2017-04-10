Pete and Jennifer Dawson in The Birch...

Pete and Jennifer Dawson in The Birches Head pub's new beer garden

Drinkers can now enjoy a pint and a meal in the sunshine - after a beer garden was unveiled as part of a A 15,000 investment at a popular pub. Licensees Pete and Jennifer Dawson took over The Birches Head four years ago after the building underwent a A 250,000 revamp following a fire.

Chicago, IL

