People's Utah Bancorp Announces CEO Succession
People's Utah Bancorp today announced that it is expanding its executive management team with the addition of Len E. Williams. Mr. Williams will begin his employment on September 1, 2017 as Executive Vice President of PUB and of People's Intermountain Bank , the wholly owned subsidiary of PUB.
