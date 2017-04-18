Oracle adds attention analytics to it...

Oracle adds attention analytics to its data cloud with Moat buy

Oracle's online advertising analytics platform will soon know even more about what you are watching, where and when: The company has agreed to buy Moat, which aims to track how much attention consumers are paying to online media. Moat's platform tracks browsing and viewing habits on desktop and mobile devices, and even connected TVs.

