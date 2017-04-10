Omnicom's Wren, IPG's Roth Earn Milli...

Omnicom's Wren, IPG's Roth Earn Millions More In 2016 MAD a " 50 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MediaPost

Omnicom CEO John Wren received a $2.5 million increase in total compensation last year to nearly $26 million while Interpublic Group CEO Michael Roth received a $3.5 million pay bump to nearly $18 million, according to the companies' proxy statements issued in advance of their upcoming annual shareholder meetings. Both companies have set their annual meetings for May 25. Omnicom is holding its meeting at DDB Chicago and IPG shareholders will gather the Paley Center in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar '17 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar '17 Douglasrodgers 7
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,496 • Total comments across all topics: 280,322,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC