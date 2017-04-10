Omnicom's Wren, IPG's Roth Earn Millions More In 2016 MAD a " 50 minutes ago

Omnicom CEO John Wren received a $2.5 million increase in total compensation last year to nearly $26 million while Interpublic Group CEO Michael Roth received a $3.5 million pay bump to nearly $18 million, according to the companies' proxy statements issued in advance of their upcoming annual shareholder meetings. Both companies have set their annual meetings for May 25. Omnicom is holding its meeting at DDB Chicago and IPG shareholders will gather the Paley Center in New York City.

