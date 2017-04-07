Omnicom Group (OMC) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows
Media coverage about Omnicom Group has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Fri
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC