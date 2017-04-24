Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Given Averag...

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) Apr 19 Milley 29
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,538,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC