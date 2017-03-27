North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets applause and jeers
North Carolina's deal to undo its "bathroom bill" is receiving both complaints and applause, along with one big vote of confidence that could pump tens of millions of dollars into the state's economy. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Friday that it's ready to start considering North Carolina again for its lucrative neutral-site championships.
