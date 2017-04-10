Nintendo Switch Sales Close To One Million Units In The U.S.
Nintendo has sent out a press release confirming that its new console, called Nintendo Switch , has sold faster in its launch month more than any other gaming console in the company's history. Based on data provided by the NPD Group which tracks video game sales in the United States, Nintendo writes in its press release that it sold more than 906,000 units of the Nintendo Switch in the United States last month.
