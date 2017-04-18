Nicholas D'Agosto talks murder myster...

Nicholas D'Agosto talks murder mystery and comedy in 'Trial & Error'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Gate

Murder has never been funnier than in NBC's Trial & Error . The series follows Nicholas D'Agosto as Josh, an eager New York defense lawyer who ventures to the small Southern of East Peck Hill for his first case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) 5 hr Milley 29
Canada Media Job Openings Mon bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC