New $2.5 billion valuation vaults Qualtrics to top of Utah tech world

16 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Online survey company Qualtrics became Utah's most-valued private tech business Wednesday when it announced an updated assessment that values the company at $2.5 billion - more than doubling its last valuation of $1.15 billion in late 2014. Qualtrics new valuation leapfrogs the company over Domo, an American Fork-based software company valued at $2 billion in a March 2016 assessment.

Comments made yesterday: 23,856 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,082

