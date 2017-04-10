New $2.5 billion valuation vaults Qualtrics to top of Utah tech world
Online survey company Qualtrics became Utah's most-valued private tech business Wednesday when it announced an updated assessment that values the company at $2.5 billion - more than doubling its last valuation of $1.15 billion in late 2014. Qualtrics new valuation leapfrogs the company over Domo, an American Fork-based software company valued at $2 billion in a March 2016 assessment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Douglasrodgers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC