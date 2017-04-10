New $2.5 billion valuation vaults Qualtrics to top of Utah tech world

Online survey company Qualtrics became Utah's most-valued private tech business Wednesday when it announced an updated assessment that values the company at $2.5 billion - more than doubling its last valuation of $1.15 billion in late 2014. Qualtrics new valuation leapfrogs the company over Domo, an American Fork-based software company valued at $2 billion in a March 2016 assessment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.