Monster Beverage (MNST) to Buyback $500 million in Shares
Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase $500 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, March 1st, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28% of its stock through open market purchases.
