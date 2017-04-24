Minneapolis advertising agency Space150 promotes new president
Minneapolis digital marketing agency Space150 has selected its new president in a move to help better coordinate the firm's network of offices. Dutch Thalhuber, an 11-year veteran of the firm who previously served as Space150's chief operating officer, will take over the role which has been left unfilled since David Denham left the firm at the end of 2015 for agency Peterson Milla Hooks.
