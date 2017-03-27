Menacorp remains first on Nasdaq Duba...

Menacorp remains first on Nasdaq Dubai's Equity Futures trade

Read more: Al Bawaba

Menacorp has been ranked number one on Nasdaq Dubai's Equity Futures market for the first quarter of the year. With more than 64.17 per cent share in terms of trading volume, the financial services firm maintains its leadership on this sophisticated and fast-growing market.

