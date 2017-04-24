McDonald's new stand-alone advertising agency names creative lead

Toygar Bazarkaya, most recently Havas Worldwide's chief creative officer of the Americas, will start at We Are Unlimited on May 15. He will report to Ari Weiss, chief creative officer for DDB North America, who has been overseeing creative work at We Are Unlimited since its founding earlier this year. "I couldn't ask for a better partner to run Unlimited," Nienhaus said.

