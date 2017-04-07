Macron leads Le Pen slightly in tight...

Macron leads Le Pen slightly in tightening French election - Harris poll

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Star Online

French centrist Emmanuel Macron has a slight lead over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election and would get 24 percent of the vote in the first round versus her 23 percent, a Harris Interactive poll showed on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar 14 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar 12 Douglasrodgers 7
News What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA Mar 11 OrangeKomrade 2
I have a good idea for a commercial for major b... Mar '17 Aguido68 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 280,115,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC