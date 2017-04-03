Launchspace Pitches Debris Sweeper That Doubles as Satellite Tracker
Launchspace Technologies Corp. proposes sending platforms as large as football fields into low Earth orbit to sweep up space debris. The platforms also would be equipped with sensors to help U.S. government agencies detect and track orbiting satellites and debris.
