Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Director Sells $304,800.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising Company Director John Maxwell Hamilton sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $304,800.00.

