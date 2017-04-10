John Drinnan: Top advertising trio le...

John Drinnan: Top advertising trio leave agency

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

This week, Assignment's Auckland based creative director, Jamie Hitchcock, and its head of strategy, Martin Yeoman, announced they were leaving after seven years to form their own agency, called The Enthusiasts. And last week the head of the Auckland operation, managing partner Toby Talbot, announced he would be leaving after just 10 months to move to Saatchi & Saatchi in a new role as "chief creative officer".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar 14 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar 14 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar '17 Douglasrodgers 7
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,734 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC