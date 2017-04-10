John Drinnan: Top advertising trio leave agency
This week, Assignment's Auckland based creative director, Jamie Hitchcock, and its head of strategy, Martin Yeoman, announced they were leaving after seven years to form their own agency, called The Enthusiasts. And last week the head of the Auckland operation, managing partner Toby Talbot, announced he would be leaving after just 10 months to move to Saatchi & Saatchi in a new role as "chief creative officer".
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
