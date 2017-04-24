Iranian TV Magnate Saeed Karimian Is Killed
An Iranian media mogul died in Istanbul late Saturday in what Turkish media described as a targeted killing that set off a manhunt for the unknown perpetrators. Media company GEM Group announced the death of its founder and director, Saeed Karimian, on its official Facebook page.
