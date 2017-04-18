Investors From Ad Tech And Politics C...

Investors From Ad Tech And Politics Contribute To SafeGraph's $16M Series A

The startup data management platform SafeGraph will emerge from an extended beta period Wednesday with a $16 million Series A investment and its first product, which tracks and analyzes human movement in public places. SafeGraph isn't disclosing any initial partners or clients, but CEO Auren Hoffman told AdExchanger the company's business development plans include advertising and marketing use cases, as well as data services for urban planners, government agencies, retailers and real estate holders.

