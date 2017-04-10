International boutique eyewear retail...

International boutique eyewear retailers see prescription for growth in Canada

Read more: Medincine Hat News

Boutique eyewear retailers from around the world have set their sights on Canada as a hotbed for growth, hoping to capitalize on the country's aging population and what they say is its taste for haute couture. Several companies including Japan's Mujosh, U.S.-based Warby Parker and Bailey Nelson of Australia have plans to open dozens of new stores over the next few years.

