Industry-wide ad blocking could finally acknowledge that online advertising has problems
A roll-out of industry-wide ad blocking would be a benefit for users who would see less disruptive ads, but would also put a significant amount of power in the hands of Google and Facebook. And Google is also part of the Coalition for Better Ads, which was reported by Ad Age to be discussing the introduction of industry-wide ad blocking.
