IHeartMedia shares drop amid warning it may not survive another

13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

The shares of radio and billboard giant iHeartMedia Inc. have tumbled 27.3 percent since the company warned investors last Thursday that it may not survive over the next 10 months. The San Antonio company's stock, which reached an all-time high of $18.95 in 2008, has plunged under its crushing debt load - largely stemming from its acquisition that year by two Boston private equity firms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

