How a Scrappy French Newspaper Is Roiling the Election Campaign

Le Canard EnchaA nA©, a satirical weekly that mixes muckraking with humor, has shaken up this year's French election campaign with hard-hitting scoops on candidates PARIS-Le Canard EnchaA nA©'s front page on Jan. 25 was filled with standard fare for the French satirical weekly newspaper: Jokes about hapless Socialist politicians and a lament for the country's dwindling bistros.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.