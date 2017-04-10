H.I.G. WhiteHorse Supports the Refinancing of Primesight Limited
Primesight is headquartered in London, UK and has c.140 employees. The Company operates a national network of some 20,000 advertising panels, selling the advertising space via advertising agencies and to companies directly.
Read more at Business Wire.
