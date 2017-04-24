Google's Alphabet sees revenues soar ...

Google's Alphabet sees revenues soar 22 per cent despite YouTube ad boycott

16 hrs ago Read more: The Inquirer

GOOGLE PARENT COMPANY Alphabet is on course to become a $100bn company after it filed first quarter revenues of $24.75bn, up by 22 per cent compared to the $20.26bn it achieved last year. The revenue increases were not driven by sales of Pixel smartphones, cloud or any of the other technologies the company likes to show off, but by online advertising.

