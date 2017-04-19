Google, the world's top advertising c...

Google, the world's top advertising company, is building an ad blocker for Chrome

The search giant plans to roll out a feature in the next mobile version of its Chrome browser that would filter out certain types of ads, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Such a tool seems at odds with the company's primary revenue source, but Google thinks that it could actually deter people from resorting to other blockers in the long run, according to the report.

