Geotargeting Medical Facilities? Mass...

Geotargeting Medical Facilities? Massachusetts Says 'No Snoop For You!'

Yet proper implementation may be more nuanced than originally contemplated because certain locations, like medical facilities, attract intense privacy fears. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey recently announced a settlement of the commonwealth's investigation of a digital advertising agency's practice of establishing virtual fences around reproductive health clinics and methadone clinics and then sending related third-party advertisements to mobile devices that had entered the virtual zone.

