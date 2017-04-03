Firm settles Massachusetts probe over anti-abortion ads sent to phones

A Massachusetts advertising agency has agreed not to use location technology to target women entering clinics that offer abortion with smartphone ads with messages including "You Have Choices" and "You're Not Alone," state officials said on Tuesday. Maura Healey, the state's Democratic attorney general, said the settlement with Copley Advertising LLC highlighted the potential for "geo-fencing" technology to be used to harass people and interfere with their privacy.

