Federal Trade Commission Reminder about Advertising Disclosures
In mid-April, the Federal Trade Commission sent out 90 letters to advertisers, celebrity endorsers and influencers who use their fame and the power of digital advertising to help promote products. The facts in each letter vary, but the FTC's message was a strong reminder that clear and conspicuous disclosure is required if a "material connection" exists between and endorser and the marketer of a product.
