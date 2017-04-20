Europe Markets: French stocks rise ahead of European peers despite election worries
French stocks rose Thursday, performing better than broader European equities, as gains for Publicis Groupe SA and Pernod Ricard SA helped relieve pressure from concerns over the outcome of Sunday's presidential election vote. which trudged up 0.1% and has been slipping between small gains and losses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12)
|Wed
|Milley
|29
|Canada Media Job Openings
|Apr 17
|bagis
|1
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC