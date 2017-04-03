Euromonitor International to Donate O...

Euromonitor International to Donate Over One Million Pounds in New CSR Programme

17 hrs ago

From the beginning of April 2017, Euromonitor International will substantially increase the company's financial giving towards environmental protection, health improvement and poverty alleviation, by adding twelve new charity partners over the coming year nominated by over 1,300 Euromonitor employees. The Walkabout Foundation , a charity focusing on funding research to find a cure for paralysis and donating wheelchairs to people in need around the world.

Chicago, IL

