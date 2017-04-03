Euromonitor International to Donate Over One Million Pounds in New CSR Programme
From the beginning of April 2017, Euromonitor International will substantially increase the company's financial giving towards environmental protection, health improvement and poverty alleviation, by adding twelve new charity partners over the coming year nominated by over 1,300 Euromonitor employees. The Walkabout Foundation , a charity focusing on funding research to find a cure for paralysis and donating wheelchairs to people in need around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar 12
|Douglasrodgers
|7
|What WikiLeaks Really Revealed About the CIA
|Mar 11
|OrangeKomrade
|2
|I have a good idea for a commercial for major b...
|Mar 5
|Aguido68
|1
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC