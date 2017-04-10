Drinkers can now enjoy an al-fresco b...

Drinkers can now enjoy an al-fresco beer as pub relaunches after 200k revamp

Drinkers can enjoy an al-fresco pint in a 'comfy' beer garden after an historic pub underwent a A 200,000 refurbishment. The Red Lion in Stone High Street - which dates back to the 18th century making it the oldest in the town - has been closed for three weeks for the revamp.

