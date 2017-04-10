Dozens Killed in Blast Near Syrian Evacuation Buses

A car bomb near Aleppo city targeted a convoy of buses carrying evacuees from two besieged towns, killing dozens of people, according to Syrian state media and rebels. Those killed in Saturday's attack included civilians and pro-regime fighters who had left their homes in the Idlib province towns of Fua and Kafraya, which had for years been besieged by opposition rebels.

