Dozens Killed in Blast Near Syrian Evacuation Buses
A car bomb near Aleppo city targeted a convoy of buses carrying evacuees from two besieged towns, killing dozens of people, according to Syrian state media and rebels. Those killed in Saturday's attack included civilians and pro-regime fighters who had left their homes in the Idlib province towns of Fua and Kafraya, which had for years been besieged by opposition rebels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJ Media and Advertising.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar '17
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Douglasrodgers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC