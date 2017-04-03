Digital out of Home Market Share by 2026

14 hrs ago Read more: SBWire

The global digital out of home advertising market is primarily driven by the adaption of digital advertising in the advertising sector and the advertisers are opting for digital out of home advertising in order for better brand recognition and penetration to consumers, as consumers spend most of their time outside commuting through subways buses, taxis and subways. With recent technological developments in the digital out of home advertising, the digital out of home advertising is being taken to a different level.

