Dentsu may face prosecution for overwork suicide

The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and three officials from its offices in Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Law by making employees work overtime beyond legal limits. The move came after a 24-year-old employee of the company, Matsuri Takahashi, committed suicide due to overwork in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.