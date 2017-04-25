Dentsu may face prosecution for overw...

Dentsu may face prosecution for overwork suicide

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and three officials from its offices in Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Law by making employees work overtime beyond legal limits. The move came after a 24-year-old employee of the company, Matsuri Takahashi, committed suicide due to overwork in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Free Classified Ads (NAP235037) (Nov '12) Apr 19 Milley 29
Canada Media Job Openings Apr 17 bagis 1
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,560,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC