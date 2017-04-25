Dentsu may face prosecution for overwork suicide
The labor ministry referred advertising agency Dentsu Inc. and three officials from its offices in Nagoya, Osaka and Kyoto to prosecutors on Tuesday on suspicion of violating the Labor Standards Law by making employees work overtime beyond legal limits. The move came after a 24-year-old employee of the company, Matsuri Takahashi, committed suicide due to overwork in December 2015.
