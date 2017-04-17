Dentsu, branch offices to be referred...

Dentsu, branch offices to be referred to prosecutors over excessive overtime

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

The labor ministry is making arrangements to refer the Dentsu advertising agency and officials at its branch offices to prosecutors for allegedly making employees work illegally long hours, according to sources close to the matter. The ministry's Tokyo Labor Bureau has already pursued Dentsu's violation of the Labor Standards Law over the overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Advertising Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Classic Loan Apr 10 Milley 1
BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08) Apr 7 wxxyz 2
News North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla... Apr 1 Rainbow Kid 4
Go to this website Mar 26 Des00 3
Cheap Internet and Cable Mar '17 Jennifer 1
world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss... Mar '17 Eighty8 1
Post free Ads (Jun '15) Mar '17 Douglasrodgers 7
See all Advertising Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Advertising Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC