Dentsu, branch offices to be referred to prosecutors over excessive overtime
The labor ministry is making arrangements to refer the Dentsu advertising agency and officials at its branch offices to prosecutors for allegedly making employees work illegally long hours, according to sources close to the matter. The ministry's Tokyo Labor Bureau has already pursued Dentsu's violation of the Labor Standards Law over the overwork-related suicide of a 24-year-old employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Classic Loan
|Apr 10
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar '17
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar '17
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Douglasrodgers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC