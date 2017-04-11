Cologix Buyer Stonepeak Said to Seek $5B for Infrastructure Deals
Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, the firm founded by former Blackstone Group LP executives, is targeting $5 billion for its next fund, according to people familiar with the matter. Stonepeak is collecting money just a year after it finished raising its second pool, which got $3.5 billion in six months from 2015 to 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.
Add your comments below
Advertising Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Classic Loan
|Mon
|Milley
|1
|BEST PRICE HERE!! Razor MX350 Dirt Bike Rocket ... (Nov '08)
|Apr 7
|wxxyz
|2
|North Carolina 'bathroom bill' reset gets appla...
|Apr 1
|Rainbow Kid
|4
|Go to this website
|Mar 26
|Des00
|3
|Cheap Internet and Cable
|Mar 14
|Jennifer
|1
|world20, the freedom-of-speech, anarchy discuss...
|Mar 14
|Eighty8
|1
|Post free Ads (Jun '15)
|Mar '17
|Douglasrodgers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Advertising Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC