Blackstone to sell $2.7 bln Australia...

Blackstone to sell $2.7 bln Australian mall portfolio - source

10 hrs ago

The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange April 4, 2016. ) has put an A$3.5 billion shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.

