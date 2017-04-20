Blackstone planning infrastructure investments
Blackstone Group LP executives said they are preparing to launch new ventures in infrastructure investing and other areas after the private-equity firm notched a record quarter for sales of older investments. The New York firm is "laying the groundwork" for a unit that would invest in toll roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects, Blackstone President Hamilton "Tony" James said on a conference call with analysts Thursday to discuss the firm's first-quarter results.
