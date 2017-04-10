Blackstone Group LP to Post Q4 2017 E...

Blackstone Group LP to Post Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts

16 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q4 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

