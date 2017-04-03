Bill O'Reilly's ratings are soaring amid his sexual harassment scandal
Fox News Channel host Bill O'Reilly poses on the set of his show "The O'Reilly Factor" in New York More than 3.76 million people tuned in to Tuesday night's "The O'Reilly Factor," an increase of 20% from the same day's telecast last week, according to data from Nielsen Media Research, despite a very public backlash to a Saturday New York Times report that five women had received payments coming to about $13 million in exchange for agreeing not to pursue litigation or speak about accusations related to sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior by O'Reilly, the veteran Fox News broadcaster who is the linchpin of the network's primetime lineup.
