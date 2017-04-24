Beyond Sexual Harassment, Lesser Know...

Beyond Sexual Harassment, Lesser Known Scandals Could Cost The Murdochs A $14B Deal

Read more: KQED

In forcing out its top-rated star, Bill O'Reilly, the Fox News Channel sought to contain the damage inflicted by a spreading sexual harassment scandal less than a year after the network's chairman was ousted in the face of similar accusations. For Rupert Murdoch and his sons, who together control Fox News as part of a larger media empire, getting rid of O'Reilly is part of an effort to shore up their longstanding drive to regain full control of the European broadcasting giant Sky in a $14.6 billion deal.

